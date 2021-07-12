Movie star and musician Billy Bob Thornton plans to perform in Kerrville this fall.
“On September fourth, we’re going to Arcadia Live in Kerrville, Texas,” said Thornton in a YouTube video with a bandmate in their group, The Boxmasters.
More information about the event, such as how to get tickets, will be available this week, according to an email from Arcadia Live.
The Boxmasters also are scheduled to perform in Arlington on Sept. 3, in New Braunfels on Sept. 5, and in Tomball on Sept. 6 and 7, according to the group’s website.
