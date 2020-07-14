A Kerrville woman was arrested Monday on two felony charges of driving while intoxicated — an offense that's usually a misdemeanor, but authorities allege special circumstances were at play in her cases.
Chelsea Alayne Fernandez, born in 1987, was arrested Monday by a sheriff’s deputy on warrants stemming from indictments. The indictments issued this year accused of her of driving while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 15 years old on March 24 and April 4.
Each charge is a state jail felony punishable by as many as two years in state jail and a $10,000 under Texas law.
Fernandez is due to be arraigned July 23 before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III. She also has two pending misdemeanor charges of driving without a valid license.
In Kerr County, Fernandez has been jailed eight times since 2017 and has been convicted of driving without a valid license, bail jumping and failure to appear in court and fleeing a police officer.
Fernandez was released today on bonds totaling $10,000.
