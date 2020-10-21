According to the Center Point Athletics Department, the Center Point Volleyball season has been shut down for the remainder of the season.
Center Point Head Coach Caitlyn Whittle said that the very difficult decision was made due to "a positive COVID test in our girl's athletic program."
Whittle added in an e-mail statement, "So unfortunately, despite our current 3rd place seed, we will not be able to continue volleyball for 2020. I am extremely disappointed as are the girls and their parents. I am so proud of the girls and how much they have learned and grown this season being majority sophomores and freshmen. I look forward to next year. Pretty much the entire squad will also play basketball which we will start when their quarantine is over. "
For seniors Paige Ponce and Hailey Rayburn, it will be the end of their varsity volleyball career at Center Point.
There will be a district meeting next week to vote for players who made honors in district play and the results will be announced after that.
