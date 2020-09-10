An 18-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed for the first time in Kerr County and accused of possessing marijuana and a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested Jocelyn Ariel Hernandez on Sept. 5 and accused her of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana and 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC.
Hernandez, born in 2002, was released the same day on bonds totaling $21,000, according to jail records.
