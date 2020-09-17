A 41-year-old Kerrville woman has been jailed in Kerr County for the 25th time, this time on felony debit card abuse charges.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Codie Coy May on Sept. 11 on warrants issued following her indictment on the charges, each of which is punishable by two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
At the time of these allegations, May already was under indictment on a felony drug possession charge from 2019 and had a pending misdemeanor drug possession charge. These two charges are still pending.
The debit card abuse charges are enhanced due to the alleged victim’s age — he’s a senior — and due to a 2016 felony conviction on the charge of continuous violence against the family. An eight-count indictment accuses May of racking up $745.56 in charges on the man's debit card on Jan. 1 and 2.
According to county records, May was in the local jail today on bonds totaling $40,000 and she is due to be arraigned on Oct. 5.
In Kerr County, May has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, evading arrest or detention, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failure to appear in court and bail jumping. She has been convicted of felony family violence assault and was sentenced to two years in prison three years ago. She has violated misdemeanor probation at least once — on the misdemeanor assault charge.
May’s pending felony drug charge stems from an incident on Jan. 24, 2019, when officers raided her apartment and reported finding her in the bathroom trying to wash methamphetamine down the drain. This case has lingered longer than such cases usually do due to accusations former Kerrville police officers made against a fellow KPD officer who obtained the warrant to search the home. The officer was accused of falsely swearing — in an affidavit used to secure the search warrant — that he saw drug paraphernalia while standing at the door to May’s apartment. The search of the apartment reportedly uncovered syringes, baggies containing trace amounts of meth and other paraphernalia. This is a developing story.
