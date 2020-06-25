A free COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for June 30 in Kerrville.
Everyone will be eligible to be tested — not just people who have suspicious symptoms — and no appointment is necessary, according to information released at Tuesday's city council meeting.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Doyle School Community Center, 110 W Barnett St., Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said Wednesday.
