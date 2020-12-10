I must confess, the Democratic Party stole the election, and here’s how we did it.
It was a three-prong attack:
First, the party adopted a platform that was actually popular with the majority of Americans.
Your party chose to have no platform; well that’s not true, it was actually “Whatever Trump wants, Trump gets.”
Second, since 2016, we’ve been registering voters. Lots of living American citizens have been added to voter rolls around the country, and we’re not going to stop till every citizen is registered to vote.
Third, we got out and voted, despite your party’s attempt to suppress voters in Democratic districts, like closing or moving 100 polling locations the night before the election in Georgia, sabotaging the Postal Service in the weeks ahead of the election and not having enough ballots or machines at selected polling locations.
Eighty-one million Americans chose democracy over your brand of radical authoritarian nationalism.
So, on the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we celebrate the original marshaling of antifascist forces, you know, “antifa”.
If you, your parents or grandparents fought in that war, you should be ashamed of what’s being done to their legacy.
As to the other ridiculous accusations, let’s set our Way-Back Machine to 2008. Republicans swore to thwart everything President Obama needed to do to get us out of the “worst recession and highest unemployment rate since the depression” left by Republicans.
Now, lets set the Way-Back Machine to 2016. You remember when President Obama called the Governors of states Hillary lost, demanding they throw out the votes and declare her the victor? Of course you don’t; it never happened.
Now, jump ahead to Jan. 20, 2021, after four years of Republican control, President Joe Biden is handed a battered economy, sky-rocketing unemployment and deficits and a rampaging pandemic that’s killing thousands daily. Your party is again vowing to undermine everything he needs to do to turn things around.
The majority of Americans just elected a moral, competent man and woman to lead our country out of this mess.
The country is moving forward, whether you like it or not. Join us or stand aside and let us get to work.
Richard Coleman, Kerrville
