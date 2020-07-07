A traffic stop this month led to a felony drug arrest.
On July 1, a Kerrville police officer stopped Jesus Gerardo Martinez Diaz and accused him of driving with an invalid license and possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Marinez Diaz, born in 1983, was released from the county jail on July 1 on a promise to pay $6,000 if he doesn’t show up for court.
