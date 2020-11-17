Here is a thought experiment for mask deniers: The current national rate of COVID deaths (at this writing) is around 1,000 per day. That is about equal to the capacity of three Boeing 747s. If passenger planes crashed at a rate of three a day, would you get on a plane? No, you would save your life by staying on the ground. Simple.
Equally simple: it’s generally agreed that wearing masks protects both the wearer and others from spreading and catching the virus. Wearing masks is not political; it’s just sensible.
Jill Wiggins, Kerrville
