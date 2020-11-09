By The Associated Press undefined
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 11, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (7-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 63-6 1
2 Duncanville (4-1) W: Waco Midway, 74-21 2
3 Austin Westlake (6-0) W: Austin Akins, 48-0 4
4 Allen (4-0) W: Little Elm, 68-44 5
5 Lake Travis (5-0) W: Austin Bowie, 52-2 7
6 Cy-Fair (7-0) W: Houston Memorial, 31-3 8
7 Katy Tompkins (6-0) W: Katy, 24-19 14
8 Cedar Hill (5-0) W: DeSoto, 49-42 10
9 Cypress Bridgeland (7-0) W: Cypress Springs, 78-14 9
10 Katy (5-1) L: Katy Tompkins, 24-19 3
11 Denton Guyer (5-1) W: Denton Braswell, 49-7 11
12 DeSoto (4-1) L: Cedar Hill, 49-42 6
13 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-2) W: Alief Elsik, 59-0 12
14 Humble Atascocita (3-1) W: Humble Summer Creek, 55-7 13
15 Lewisville Marcus (6-0) W: Coppell, 38-24 15
16 Prosper (4-1) W: McKinney, 27-17 16
17 Arlington Martin (6-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 55-23 17
18 Spring (5-0) Idle 18
19 Pearland Dawson (7-0) W: Alvin, 42-7 19
20 Spring Westfield (4-1) W: Aldine Nimitz, 52-7 20
21 Rockwall (6-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 45-40 21
22 Southlake Carroll (4-1) W: Keller Central, 49-20 22
23 Converse Judson (4-1) Idle 23
24 Killeen Shoemaker (6-0) W: Bryan, 42-30 NR
25 SA Johnson (6-0) W: SA Roosevelt, 49-34 25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (6-0) W: Lewisville The Colony, 49-8 1
2 Dallas Highland Park (4-0) W: Longview, 18-13 2
3 Lancaster (4-0) W: Dallas Molina, 83-0 3
4 Cedar Park (6-0) W: Leander, 60-7 4
5 Richmond Foster (4-0) W: Houston Wisdom, forfeit 5
6 Manvel (4-1) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 49-38 6
7 Lubbock Coronado (6-0) W: Lubbock, 70-14 8
8 Longview (5-2) L: Dallas Highland Park, 18-13 7
9 Frisco Lone Star (3-2) W: Denton, 62-6 9
10 CC Veterans Memorial (6-0) W: CC Carroll, 38-0 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Ennis (5-0) W: Crandall, 54-9 1
2 Aledo (3-1) Idle 2
3 Fort Bend Marshall (5-0) W: Houston Austin, 63-6 3
4 Huntsville (6-0) W: Lamar Consolidated, 49-0 4
5 Frisco (5-0) Idle 5
6 Texarkana Texas (6-0) W: Marshall, 28-0 7
7 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) Idle 6
8 WF Rider (5-1) Idle 8
9 Lubbock Cooper (5-1) Idle 9
10 College Station A&M Consolidated (6-1) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 42-28 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Argyle (10-0) W: Paris, 28-7 1
2 Lampasas (8-0) W: Fredericksburg, 56-20 2
3 CC Calallen (8-2) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 28-7 4
4 Melissa (8-1) W: Kaufman, 52-14 5
5 El Campo (8-1) W: Needville, 40-21 6
6 Midlothian Heritage (8-2) Idle 8
7 Waco La Vega (7-2) W: Brownwood, 62-6 9
8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-2) L: CC Calallen, 28-7 3
9 Dumas (9-1) W: Pampa, 28-9 10
10 Lindale (8-2) W: Kilgore, 47-40 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Carthage (8-0) W: Shepherd, 49-0 1
2 West Orange-Stark (7-0) W: Bridge City, 52-0 2
3 Gilmer (9-1) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 31-28 5
4 Jasper (9-1) W: Madisonville, 41-6 4
5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-3) L: Gilmer, 31-28 3
6 Salado (9-1) Idle 6
7 Caddo Mills (9-0) W: Wills Point, 41-3 7
8 Graham (7-1) Idle 8
9 Sealy (7-2) W: La Marque, 56-14 9
10 Glen Rose (9-1) W: Ferris, 35-8 10
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Brock (10-0) W: Pilot Point, 66-21 1
2 Grandview (9-0) W: Dallas Madison, 52-17 2
3 Shallowater (8-0) Idle 3
4 Malakoff (6-2) W: Eustace, 62-0 4
5 Pottsboro (8-2) W: Winnsboro, 22-21 5
6 Tuscola Jim Ned (8-1) W: Clyde, 42-6 6
7 Llano (9-0) Idle 7
8 Winnie East Chambers (9-0) W: Cleveland Tarkington, 42-6 8
9 Gladewater (8-2) Idle 9
10 Vanderbilt Industrial (9-1) W: Goliad, 55-14 10
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Canadian (8-1) W: Childress, 63-13 1
2 Gunter (9-1) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 56-0 2
3 Poth (9-0) W: Natalia, 33-26 3
4 East Bernard (9-1) Idle 4
5 Spearman (9-1) W: Tulia, 42-14 5
6 Franklin (7-2) Idle 6
7 Idalou (8-0) W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 42-21 7
8 Holliday (9-1) W: Henrietta, 35-14 9
9 Daingerfield (8-2) W: Paris Chisum, 53-27 10
10 Ballinger (9-1) W: Sonora, 42-0 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Shiner (8-0) Idle 1
2 Refugio (8-0) Idle 2
3 Post (10-0) W: Tahoka, Forfeit 3
4 Timpson (10-0) Idle 4
5 Lindsay (9-0) W: Trenton, 65-22 5
6 Cisco (7-3) W: San Saba, 48-6 8
7 Crawford (9-1) L: Valley Mills, forfeit 7
8 Normangee (9-0) Idle 9
9 Panhandle (8-2) W: Sanford-Fritch, 68-6 10
10 Hearne (8-0) W: Moody, 45-6 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Mart (9-0) Idle 1
2 Hamlin (9-0) W: Lockney, 22-0 2
3 Wellington (9-0) W: Wheeler, 38-7 3
4 Windthorst (9-1) W: Era, 67-0 4
5 Albany (8-1) Idle 6
6 McCamey (8-1) W: Seagraves, 56-21 7
7 Christoval (9-1) W: Miles, 56-6 8
8 Wheeler (8-2) L: Wellington, 38-7 5
9 Falls City (7-2) Idle 9
10 Vega (8-2) W: Sunray, 41-7 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Sterling City (10-0) W: Robert Lee, 76-0 1
2 Gail Borden County (8-2) Idle 2
3 Westbrook (9-1) W: Bronte, 46-0 3
4 May (9-1) W: Lingleville, 61-6 5
5 Rankin (9-1) W: Garden City, 50-0 4
6 Happy (9-1) W: Claude, 60-0 6
7 Knox City (6-2) Idle 7
8 Leakey (9-1) Idle 8
9 Gilmer Union Hill (9-0) Idle 9
10 Water Valley (5-2) W: Paint Rock, 60-0 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Balmorhea (7-1) W: Sanderson, 46-0 1
2 Jayton (9-1) W: Matador Motley County, 67-50 5
3 Matador Motley County (6-2) L: Jayton, 67-50 2
4 Groom (9-1) W: Wildorado, 54-8 3
5 Richland Springs (8-0) Idle 4
6 Klondike (10-0) W: Loop, 56-0 6
7 Calvert (7-2) Idle 7
8 Anton (10-0) Idle 8
9 Ladonia Fannindel (9-0) W: Trinidad, 71-26 9
10 Follett (10-0) Idle 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-0) Idle 1
2 FW Nolan (5-0) Idle 2
3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (5-3) Idle 3
4 SA Cornerstone (7-1) Idle 4
5 Dallas Christian (6-0) W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 56-16 5
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank
1 Austin Veritas (5-0) Idle 1
2 Fredericksburg Heritage (4-1) W: SA Atonement, 51-6 2
3 New Braunfels Christian (4-1) W: Laredo St. Augustine, 46-0 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (8-1) Idle 4
5 Dallas Lakehill (2-0) W: Irving The Highlands, 64-16 5
