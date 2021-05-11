A large event featuring talks by peace officers and child welfare professionals is being planned for Thursday to help families learn about the dangers of unrestricted internet access among children.
Cell phones and computers connected to the internet provide a direct conduit for children to be exploited, officials say, and the event is intended to educate families on prevention.
The Human Trafficking Awareness Event is slated for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
According to Bloomburg and WBUR, the Snapchat app, extremely popular among the young, also has become a tool of pedophiles who pose as someone else in their attempts to seduce and victimize the young. Other social media apps have the same potential, and parents will be briefed Thursday on ways they can monitor their children’s internet use.
The event is sponsored by Kerr County 4H, CASA, ChildSafe, the Kerr County Child Services Board and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Raising kids in 2021 and beyond is a lot different than in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s,” said CASA representative Amy Harding recently.
A volunteer coordinator with Hill Country CASA, Harding said the event will include simultaneous presentations; one for children in fifth grade and older, and one for parents and guardians. Telecom experts will be on hand to answer questions, she said Tuesday.
