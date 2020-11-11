Locals assembled Wednesday morning at the county war memorial to honor veterans.
“A veteran is someone who at some point in his or her life wrote a check for the nation of the United States of America, and it was a blank check payable whenever presented on demand for anything and everything, up to and including my life,” said Pastor Ray Tear to the audience, quoting something he’d read online. “I think that’s not a bad definition. Now, not everybody has been called to make that ultimate sacrifice … but plenty of people have.”
Tear, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, also relayed some humorous anecdotes from his deployment overseas, such as an unpleasant encounter with liver and onions, and an explanation of how to heat water using C4 explosive material. But he soon strayed back to somber themes.
“I think the only profession that approaches the military when it comes to black humor may be doctors and nurses,” Tear said. “I was married to a nurse, I know that kind of black humor.”
“There are some things that are just so terrible,” Tear continued, his voice breaking slightly. “If you don’t joke about them, they prey on your mind. And sadly there are some folks who, even though they have left Vietnam or whatever battlefield years and years go, the battlefield has not left their minds. That is sad, but that is part of the price that we have to pay for freedom.”
As prerecorded music — the Armed Forces Medley — was played, veterans in the crowd stood or raised their hands when their service’s song arrived.
Elected officials who were publicly recognized and thanked for their presence at the event included Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris, Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, presumptive Kerrville City Councilmember-elect Brenda Hughes, and Kerr County Clerk Jackie Dowdy. Former Kerrville Mayor Bonnie White also was present, addressed the crowd and led them in patriotic songs.
Harris addressed the crowd briefly and relayed a conversation he had with his wife earlier that day, when she wondered why children weren’t dismissed from school on Veterans Day.
“I promise you, Justin Criddenden, the high school principal in Ingram, has an elaborate program for them today on Veterans Day,” Harris told the crowd. “And there’s not a doubt in my mind — I don’t know what it is, haven’t talked to him — but I have enough affiliation there and seen enough of them that those kids are going to learn something.”
Harris said that although only a tiny percentage of the U.S. population have been members of the armed services, a comparatively larger proportion of Ingram high school graduates go on to serve.
“For a small school like that, that graduates anywhere from 80-90 kids per year, typically there’s anywhere from four to six of those that go into the military one way or another,” Harris said. “So our Hill Country schools are messing up that (national) average, so we can be thankful for living here where we do. Here in the Hill Country, we are blessed. We’re away from a lot of the civil unrest that’s going on around our country, and so we are blessed.”
