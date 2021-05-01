INGRAM — Bridget Dale, Robert Kimbrough and Bill Warren garnered the top three spots in the uncanvassed vote tally in the Ingram City Council election.
In Ingram, candidates don't run against one another for a given council seat. In this race, five candidates ran for three seats collectively, and the candidates ranking among the top three vote getters will be considered elected once votes are canvassed.
Also in the race was Claud Jordan and Jimmy Lopez.
According to the county elections office, Dale received 23.96% of ballots cast, Kimbrough 21.01%, Warren 19.53%, Jordan 18.93% and Lopez 16.57%.
