Whitney Spaeth scored 15 points Saturday afternoon as the Harper Ladyhorns defeated Sonora 46-36.
Spaeth hit three 3-point shots, two of them in the fourth quarter, to lead the team to a 9-1 record.
Kylie Wolsey was second leading scorer with 9 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.