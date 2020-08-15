LTE Graphic.001.jpeg

A few additions to Stephen Lehman’s list of factors that indicate you might be a socialist. If you: 

Drive on public streets and roads

Enroll your children in public schools

Use the public library

Rely on the police and fire departments for your safety

Get your electricity and water from public utilities

Take safe, approved medications

Eat safe agricultural products

Visit national parks, monuments and museums

Receive Social Security benefits

Receive medical insurance through Medicare

Send and receive mail (although this may not always be the case; if the Postal Service is privatized, watch rates skyrocket).

I could go on. Society and socialism come from the same roots. We all enjoy the benefits of living in a civilized society.

 

Jill Wiggins,  Kerrville

