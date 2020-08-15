A few additions to Stephen Lehman’s list of factors that indicate you might be a socialist. If you:
Drive on public streets and roads
Enroll your children in public schools
Use the public library
Rely on the police and fire departments for your safety
Get your electricity and water from public utilities
Take safe, approved medications
Eat safe agricultural products
Visit national parks, monuments and museums
Receive Social Security benefits
Receive medical insurance through Medicare
Send and receive mail (although this may not always be the case; if the Postal Service is privatized, watch rates skyrocket).
I could go on. Society and socialism come from the same roots. We all enjoy the benefits of living in a civilized society.
Jill Wiggins, Kerrville
