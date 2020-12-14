A 29-year-old Kerrville man was arrested for the 17th time in Kerr County, this time on accusations of driving while intoxicated and crashing into a parked vehicle. He was among five people jailed in the last five days on suspicion of DWI.
The Dec. 5 arrest of Jose Manuel Campos Estrada occurred after an investigation that began about 11:39 p.m. Dec. 4, when KPD officers and the Kerrville Fire Department responded to the 500 Block of Webster Avenue.
Someone had reported a vehicle smoking and possibly on fire there, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“While en route, officers were told that witnesses at the scene observed the driver of the car fleeing the area on foot,” wrote Lamb in an email.
Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle in question wasn’t actually on fire, but had sustained a considerable amount of fresh damage from a recent crash, Lamb wrote.
“Due to the damage to the engine bay, the radiator was emitting steam, which witnesses mistook to be the fire,” Lamb wrote. “The vehicle was also completely missing the front passenger side tire and had been driving on the rim for a considerable distance.”
According to Lamb, officers checked the area and found Estrada in an intoxicated state near Town Creek and West Schreiner. He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and “denied being involved in an accident,” Lamb wrote.
“Officers searched Estrada prior to placing him in a patrol vehicle and discovered a car key in his pocket, which matched the vehicle he had been seen fleeing from,” Lamb wrote.
According to Lamb, officers then received a call about a hit and run in the 1100 block of Lois Street, where an unattended vehicle had apparently been struck while parked.
“Officers also located the front license plate of Estrada’s vehicle near the accident scene on Lois,” Lamb wrote. “The damage on the victim's vehicle was also consistent with the damage done to Estrada’s vehicle, including paint transfer from the parked vehicle on Lois Street and Estrada’s vehicle.”
Estrada was accused of DWI and administered a breath test at the jail that reportedly indicated his blood alcohol level was more than 0.15 percent. He also was accused of crashing into the unattended vehicle and fleeing the scene. According to jail records, police found an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle he allegedly drove.
Estrada was released Dec. 5 on bonds totaling $2,000, according to county records. His arrests since 2010 involve allegations involving public intoxication, consuming alcohol as a minor, class C misdemeanor theft, driving without a license, illegal camping, and failing to take care of municipal court charges. He’s been convicted in county-level courts of failing to identify a fugitive, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and theft of property valued $50-$500, according to jail records.
Others recently arrested on suspicion of DWI include:
Andrew Patrick Dougherty, of Bandera, jailed Dec. 9 by KPD on suspicion of four crimes: suspicion of DWI with at least two prior DWI convictions, possessing a firearm illegally (it’s illegal to possess a firearm while committing another crime), theft of a firearm, and possession of 1-4 grams of a substance in penalty group 1. He was released Dec. 10 on bond. During a traffic stop, officers reported seeing an open beer can and tequila bottle, and methamphetamine in a clear plastic baggie, inside Dougherty’s car, and after a search reported reported finding two firearms, one identified stolen from Balcones Heights.
Manuel Martinez Jr., of Colorado Springs, jailed Dec. 10 by KPD on suspicion of DWI with one prior DWI conviction and released on bond.
Abdullah Faisal Asaad, of Fort Worth, jailed Dec. 11 by KPD on suspicion of DWI and released on bond.
Michael Wayne Boone Jr., of Kerrville, jailed Dec. 11 by KPD on suspicion of DWI and released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.