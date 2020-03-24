The Texas Medical Association is joining Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for state industries to donate personal protection equipment to health care facilities treating patients with the coronarivus, Texas Medical Association President David Fleeger said in a press release on Tuesday.
“The current shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Texas is unacceptable,” Fleeger said in a release. “Physicians and the rest of the health care team cannot be thrown into battle poorly equipped. We cannot safely test, examine, or treat our patients without protective masks, gowns, gloves, and other equipment.
“That is why the Texas Medical Association applauds Governor Abbott’s call to our brothers and sisters of industries across Texas to donate these critical supplies. Doing so can help physicians and health care providers protect themselves while answering our patients’ needs.”
On Sunday, Abbott issued an executive order to increase hospital capacity, directing all licensed health care professionals and facilities to all postpone surgeries and procedures until April 12 that are “not immediately medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death.”
Abbott also created a temporary supply chain taskforce, who will work with the private sector and the federal government to secure PPE for facilities.
Fleeger applauded this decision, noting that there is no need for PPE to go anywhere other than the places treating patients with the virus.
“We are tremendously grateful for those who have stepped forward to donate materials already,” Fleeger said. “This is what Texans do when trouble strikes. We reach out a hand to those who need that hand. Right now, your doctors and the patients we serve need a hand to make it through this crisis. … “This pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime event that will change our lives forever. Yet, know that this is a war that we can and will win
