A woman wears a mask while getting into a car during a shelter in place order due to the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease in Dallas, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Texas' lieutenant governor says the U.S. should get back to work in the face of the global pandemic and that people over the age of 70 will "take care of ourselves." The Centers for Disease Control says people over the age of 65 are at higher risk from the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)