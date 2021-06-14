There was a spike in active COVID-19 cases, with seven people hospitalized as of Friday, although the regional hospitalization rate wasn’t high enough to trigger the possibility of new restrictions on businesses, said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas on Monday.
The hospitalization rate for the 28-county area including Kerrville was 2.3%, Thomas said. This is lower than the 15%, seven-day threshold that allows county judges to impose various infection-control restrictions.
“So, I think we’re still doing really well. We were well below the 15% threshold for the shutdown,” Thomas told the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday.
Peterson Health reported five COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday, according to its website. Hospitalizations in Kerrville for COVID-19 had been hanging at one to three per day on average in recent months, Thomas said. The spike was due to the beginning of the summer season and recent holiday weekend, Thomas and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly speculated on Monday.
A vaccination clinic available for people ages 12 and older will be held today, Tuesday, June 15, in Kerrville. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday only, and inoculations will be administered on a walk-in basis. For more information, call 210-949-2121.
“We are excited that the Texas Department of State Health Services and Doyle Community
Center are hosting this vaccination event, and that young people will finally be able to receive protection against this novel coronavirus,” Thomas said in a press release.
