An Austin news station is reporting that officials from the city of Austin and Travis County are planning to issue stay at home orders on Tuesday.
County and city attorneys are in discussions regarding the scope of the order, the local news station has reported, so it's unclear when the order would take effect.
In a newscast Monday afternoon, KXAN reported 79 confirmed coronavirus infections in Travis County, seven cases in Hays County and 14 in Williamson County.
Waco and Dallas County have issued stay at home orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.