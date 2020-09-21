Fay Laverne Daniels McCartor
September 2020 - January 1927
Fay Laverne Daniels McCartor passed from this life and went to be with her Lord on September 17, 2020, at the age of 93. Born in 1927, she was the second of seven children. She grew up in Lometa, Texas, graduated from San Saba High School in 1944 and went on to attend Business College in Austin. She married Ronnie McCartor, a Staff Sergeant stationed at Carswell A.F.B. in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1949. They had two children, Gerry and Susan. Fay was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She had many interests and talents . . . She was a fabulous cook, enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading, but her passion in life was her family. They were her pride and her joy. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gerry and LaQuetta McCartor (of Oklahoma City, OK); her daughter and son-in-law, Anis and Susan Aziz (of Garland, TX); three granddaughters, Amanda Pettigrew, Alexzandria “Allie” McCartor and Icia Emily McCartor and one great-grandson, Jayden Humphries (all of Oklahoma City); one sister, Judy Murray (of San Angelo, TX) and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be forever loved and remembered, and greatly missed.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Kerrville Funeral Home Main Chapel, with a burial service to follow at Garden of Memories.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.