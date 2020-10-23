Mario R. Ruiz Sr.
October 2020
Mario R. Ruiz Sr., 67, of Uvalde, TX passed from this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Uvalde. He was born in Paducah, TX to parents, Hector and Carmen Ruiz.
Mario grew up in Rocksprings, Texas and worked alongside his father and brothers in the family owned concrete business. He married Norma Jean Cavasos in 1991 in Uvalde, TX. Mario participated in Edwards County politics for many years. Mario loved spending time with his family, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Carmen Ruiz and brothers, Roberto R. Ruiz, Armando R. Ruiz and Ricardo R. Ruiz.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Norma Jean Cavsos Ruiz, children, Mario R. Ruiz Jr. and Gloria Ruiz, Olivia G. Ruiz and Javier Morales, Delma R. Barrientos and Jose Barrientos, Martin G. Ruiz and Lupita G. Ruiz, Richard G. Ruiz and Leslie S. Ruiz, Rueben G. Ruiz and Stephanie Maher, Manuel G. Ruiz and Elizabeth Ruiz; brother, Eloy R. Ruiz; sister, Estella R. Ortiz and Albert H. Ortiz Sr.; along with 20 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held 6:00 PM, Sunday October 25, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111
