After overwhelming public testimony in favor of keeping the Hill Country Youth Event Center open, county commissioners opted, in a split vote, not to close the facility.
The issue of whether to close the facility came up after Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer took to Facebook recently to object to mass gatherings at the facility.
During the Monday meeting of the commissioners court, Hierholzer again voiced concern over the possibility COVID-19 spreading at the facility, especially if an upcoming quinceañera expected to draw 500 people.
“If we’re testing 10% (infection rate) and put 500 people in there, then you’ve got at least probably 50, you could say that, that are going to be positive,” Hierholzer said.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly also objected to large events at the facility.
“There will be alcohol involved. ttere will be dancing and eating and drinking, and you don’t have to wear masks while eating and drinking,” Kelly said.
Among the residents who arrived in person to lobby the court were adults and children involved in 4-H. There are 4-H events planned in the coming weeks at the facility that might be rescheduled or canceled if commissioners close it.
“It’s the only building large enough for us to socially distance and gather,” said Ingram resident Terri Hall, a 4-H parent who was at the courthouse that day with some of her children. County Attorney Heather Stebbins broached the idea of leaving the facility open but further limiting the size of events and prohibiting the consumption of alcohol.
But Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser objected to that idea.
“We had a gun show out there — I don’t know how many hundreds of people were there,” Moser said. “We didn’t do anything about that, so we can’t have — I think we ought to be consistent with what the governor says, and to limit it to 500 (people) is consistent with what the governor says.”
Precinct 4 Commis-sioner Don Harris also expressed opposition to closing the facility.
“The governor has given us these hoops to jump through; I don’t want to make those hoops any smaller,” Harris said.
