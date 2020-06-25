The Kerrville Independent School District urged parents to monitor the health of their children after a Tivy High School volleyball coach tested positive for coronavirus.
The unnamed coach was involved in the district's summer athletic camps and was last working with athletes on Monday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your student’s health, follow the CDC Guidance and contact your primary care physician if you or your student develop symptoms," KISD Superintendent Mark Foust said in a letter sent to parents on Thursday afternoon. "We also ask you to immediately notify the District if you or your student develop symptoms and/or test positive for COVID-19."
In its email to parents, the district did not specify where the students were potentially exposed, but noted the facility was being deep cleaned. The coach was not symptomatic and is in a self-quarantine for 14 days under guidance from the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The district did not say how many students or other staff members were exposed to the coach. It is also unclear if the coach was one of two new cases reported by Peterson Health on Thursday.
Tivy was holding limited workout for its athletes in anticipation of the 2020-2021 school year. The volleyball coach is expected to be out of quarantine in July 6.
