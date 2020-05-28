With people stuck at home more often since the pandemic, local officials have wondered whether this might increase the frequency of domestic violence.
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn weighed in last week, sounding the alarm over the perennial problem of domestic violence and encouraging abuse victims to seek help — and neighbors to provide it.
“Domestic violence is with us always, tragically, but through the stay-at-home orders, and being out of work and with businesses going underwater, domestic violence is on the increase across the country,” Blackburn said in a video published to the city’s YouTube page on May 22.
The Kerrville Police Department said domestic violence incidents haven’t increased with the pandemic.
From Jan. 1 to March 19 — a 78-day period before the pandemic — there were 34 incidents of family violence, according to Allison Baker, KPD records supervisor. This yields an average rate of 2.29 incidents per day. From March 20 to May 21 — a 61-day period — there were 31 such incidents, yielding a 1.97 daily average.
Trauma chief Michelle McNutt, who works at Houston’s Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, recently told Kaiser Health News that although she has anecdotally seen cases of intrafamily violence, it’s too early to have solid data showing whether domestic violence has increased since the start of the pandemic.
If domestic abuse incidents aren’t on the rise, what victims there are may have a harder time finding a place to stay away from their abusers. The local women’s shelter, usually full, is having to turn away more people due to a coronavirus infection-prevention measure prohibiting unrelated people from sharing a room. The facility run by the Hill Country Crisis Council usually has space for about 22 people, said HCCC shelter advocate Marianne Collins.
“We’ve had to turn a lot of people away or give them other resources,” Collins said.
Counselors at the shelter are working from home and doing remote sessions. Administration also is working off site. Staff at the facility have to wear masks and they have to sanitize areas.
