There are now 13 people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 after deaths were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday.
The 12th person to die from COVID-19 reportedly happened on Sept. 29, according to the DSHS website. It’s unknown when the 13th death happened. There can be as long as a 10-day delay in processing death certificates.
Peterson Health, which said there were five new people with the virus, along with three people hospitalized, said the deaths did not happen at Peterson Regional Medical Center. There have been 32 positive cases reported by Peterson Health since Oct. 1.
(2) comments
People are dying on a daily basis throughout the world as a result of COVID-19.The population most affected by this virus are people over 65. The current trend in people who have the virus, asymptomatic or not are people in the 15 to 35 year old age range.
People are staging protests all over the world against lock downs and mandatory regulations to wear face masks. The states in this country that currently have the largest increase in the virus are the states where face masks are recommended but not required. What part of this scenario is hard to understand?
and then I read that Trump tweeted the following:
"After three days of treatment for COVID-19, Trump said he feels better than he did 20 years ago and to not be afraid of the virus."
And do not forget good old judge R Kelly lifted the mask mandate
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.