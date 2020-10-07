Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

There are now 13 people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 after deaths were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday. 

The 12th person to die from COVID-19 reportedly happened on Sept. 29, according to the DSHS website. It’s unknown when the 13th death happened. There can be as long as a 10-day delay in processing death certificates. 

Peterson Health, which said there were five new people with the virus, along with three people hospitalized, said the deaths did not happen at Peterson Regional Medical Center. There have been 32 positive cases reported by Peterson Health since Oct. 1. 

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 (11 through KC) 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 8 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0

(2) comments

Cheryl Hansen

People are dying on a daily basis throughout the world as a result of COVID-19.The population most affected by this virus are people over 65. The current trend in people who have the virus, asymptomatic or not are people in the 15 to 35 year old age range.

People are staging protests all over the world against lock downs and mandatory regulations to wear face masks. The states in this country that currently have the largest increase in the virus are the states where face masks are recommended but not required. What part of this scenario is hard to understand?

and then I read that Trump tweeted the following:

"After three days of treatment for COVID-19, Trump said he feels better than he did 20 years ago and to not be afraid of the virus."

Report Add Reply
Alan Pazdernik

And do not forget good old judge R Kelly lifted the mask mandate

Report Add Reply

