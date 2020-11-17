EDITOR'S NOTE: This writer is referencing a recent poll of dailytimes.com users about the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. In that poll, which is opt-in and not scientific, more than 100 people responded and about 65% said President Trump should concede the election results.
This has been a stressful year for all of us and maybe a bit more so for some of us - because of illnesses/deaths, etc. I really needed a laugh and you gave it to me this morning, KDT, by jumping into the pool of oh-so-impartial well-trained journalists with that “Numbers Game” in the Opinion section. When numbers are skewed to that degree, I know you have to have done your polling in the coffee room of someone’s local Democratic Headquarters . Nice impartial job, CNN....I mean: KDT.
R.J. Switzer, Kerrville
