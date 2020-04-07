According to the latest information from the state health department, two people in Kerr County were among the 7,276 in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's sweeping the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 157 reported coronavirus infections. At least 140 people had died from the disease in Texas and 85,357 had been tested.
The number of people who had recovered from the disease nationwide totaled 19,972, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. from the disease totaled 11,008. The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. totaled 368,533.
Worldwide, coronavirus infections totaled 1,363,365, deaths numbered 76,420, and 292,425 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 1,395
Dallas County - 1,112
Travis County - 484
Tarrant County 418
Bexar County - 410
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 9
Gillespie - 3
Medina County - 4
Uvalde County - 5
Blanco County - 1
Llano County - 2
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 54
Comal County - 21
The Texas real estate market is headed for a slowdown. The question is for how long.
As Texans adjust to life under orders to stay at home during the new coronavirus pandemic — and scramble to cover expenses with incomes that were drastically cut or abruptly shut off — housing and real estate experts say it’s hard to predict what the parallel public health and economic crises will do to home values and sales.
A lot depends on how long the twin troubles last.
“We definitely will have a slowdown, but the question is how much and how long,” said Scott Norman, executive director of the Texas Association of Builders.
That’s a sudden about-face for what had been, until now, one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country. The state has had five consecutive years breaking records in terms of numbers of houses sold and median prices, according to Texas Realtors. And Texas' homebuilding industry has been solid, too; no other state had more building permits in 2019, according to census data.
Luis Torres, an economist with the Texas A&M Real Estate Center, said that the housing sector can be a barometer for the economy as a whole because it affects jobs of laborers, builders, realtors and a litany of other professions.
“And it has a multiplier effect into the rest of the economy, from moving companies to furniture stores," Torres said.
Already, experts are seeing slowdowns in home showings — which are now largely done virtually — and expect that permits for new construction might also drop. For regions whose residents rely largely on the energy industry for work, like Houston or the Permian Basin, or on cross-border trade, like the Rio Grande Valley, home values and sales may dip more than in other Texas regions. And those areas may take longer to recover, too.
In Houston, there are already fewer people putting homes on the market, but home values among houses sold have actually improved. According to the Houston Association of Realtors, new home listings of single-family homes decreased 4.8% last month when compared with March 2019. But, at the same time, home prices increased 3.6%.
“Housing markets will be hit differently depending on the region. Yes, Houston would be hit harder, but Midland-Odessa would be hit even more,” said Torres. “Smaller economies are more volatile because they are less diversified.”
Texas City nursing home residents with coronavirus being treated with unproven hydroxychloroquine drug
More than two dozen Texas City nursing home residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus are being treated with hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump has touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19, even as medical experts urge caution because it has yet to be vetted for that purpose through robust clinical trials.
The doctor who prescribed it to 27 residents of The Resort at Texas City was Robin Armstrong, the nursing home’s medical director and a prominent GOP activist who serves as a surrogate for the Trump campaign. The drug’s efficacy is being tested at the nursing home, where more than 80 residents and workers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as its role in treating COVID-19 patients is debated across the country. The federal government has approved it on an emergency basis in some COVID-19 cases, though medical experts — including some inside the Trump administration — have been far less willing to embrace its widespread use.
Armstrong, who said his politics have nothing to do with his practice as a physician, acknowledged that there has not been robust clinical testing of the drug for this purpose but said he is very familiar with the medication and the risks and benefits it carries. The disease’s mortality rate is higher among elderly coronavirus patients, he said, so he wanted to try something proactive to help them heal — to “treat folks like I would my mom,” he said in an interview Monday evening.
“It’s a vulnerable population — it’s certainly a judgment call,” he said. “It’s responsible if you monitor them properly, and that’s certainly what we’re doing.”
Armstrong said it was too early to say whether the drug was helping. Some patients saw improved oxygen saturation, but he could not say for sure that was a result of the treatment.
Gov. Greg Abbott shared news about the treatment during a news conference in Austin on Monday afternoon.
“We look forward to updating you as the week progresses about how this drug is aiding or not these patients,” he said.
Texas' small-business owners tap patience and experts to navigate coronavirus relief options
Thousands of small-business owners are scrambling to secure loans backed by the federal government that will help him keep his business afloat and avoid laying off employees. The loans are part of a $2 trillion bill that passed Congress late last month. The objective of the bill was clear: shovel federal money out the door to compensate for an economic slowdown as public health officials pleaded with Americans to stay home.
Of that sum, Congress designated almost $350 billion to small businesses — companies with fewer than 500 employees. If operators use the money to hold on to their staffs, the loans will ultimately be forgiven.
Lawmakers wrote the bill with simplicity in mind, but even so, small-business owners across the state of Texas are tearing their hair out as they try to decipher the Small Business Administration’s guidelines and the 880-page bill.
As a result, many banks have been in regular contact with clients to offer guidance as the banks digest and clarify guidance from the government. Besides bankers, accountants and attorneys have been of assistance to business owners. Many business owners may not have that kind of support handy, but there are other resources for business owners, with the caveat that nearly all parties involved are currently overwhelmed.
Small Business Administration
The Small Business Administration has a website outlining the forms of support included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The two most frequently used by small-business owners are the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance. The PPP process will go through banks while the EIDL program involves an online application. An applicant may not use money from both programs to pay the same expenses.
There is also an SBA hotline, 800-659-2955, which operates from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Central Time.
Congressional offices
Many offices within the Texas delegation have restructured in light of of the coronavirus outbreak in order to address both the public health crisis and the subsequent economic problems associated with large swaths of the population locking down.
McCaul and other members encourage small-business owners to call their representatives’ and U.S. Senate offices for guidance on steps forward.
Small business advisory nonprofits
Across Texas, there are dozens of nonprofits that serve small-business owners.
These groups have staff on hand who can help small-business owners understand their options. Some offer other forms of educational outreach, including webinars.
The federal government has a directory for Texans to look up various small-business groups by location. Some of these organizations cater to the broad sector of small business, while other groups target their resources to women and minorities.
And there may be resources beyond the options in federal legislation. In San Antonio, a group called the LiftFund began making small-business loans worth up to $25,000 in mid-March, thanks to grants and donations from banks, municipalities and companies.
Patience amid frustration
It can be assumed that every entity involved in getting these loans and grants out to small-business owners will be inundated for days — if not weeks — to come. Experts urge patience, even amid frustration and existential livelihood fears.
Thousands of people are jamming phone lines. And because Americans are encouraged to stay at home, the option of walk-in visits is nonexistent.
"We have been slammed because of this crisis, because of what is going on," said Richard Sifuentes, the director of the University of Texas at San Antonio's Small Business Development Center.
Moreover, lending institutions must do their due diligence in making loans, which also takes time.
But Sifuentes is optimistic that once the rules are clarified and the system is in place, the process of getting money into the accounts of small-business owners will start moving more quickly.
Houston costume designer creates homemade masks for hospital workers
A Houston costume designer is donating masks made from unused fabrics from theater productions to hospital staff.
Donna Southern Schmidt, a costume designer for Houston’s Main Street Theater, donated 40 masks to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where medical staff has been struggling with a shortage of hospital-grade masks. She said her plan is to make 50 per week.
Schmidt first heard from a doctor friend that medical workers were resorting to wearing disposable N95 respirators — masks designed to protect the wearer by filtering incoming airborne particles — for days, even weeks, even though the masks are meant to be worn once and thrown away.
Schmidt's cotton masks are given to nurses and doctors to wear over their N95 masks to prolong the life of the N95 mask.
The Centers for Disease Control is recommending people use homemade cloth face coverings in public places to prevent the wearer from spreading germs. Surgical masks and N-95 respirators should be reserved for first responders, the CDC says.
Mexico’s slow response to coronavirus has implications for Texas, U.S.
As its neighbors close borders, shut down public activities and order millions of people to stay at home, Mexico has responded far more slowly to the coronavirus pandemic.
As recently as March 15, some 40,000 concert goers crowded into the Foro Sor venue for the popular Vive Latino music festival. Tourists from Europe and the United States were able to enter the country without any restrictions until late last week. Restaurants, airports, subways and grocery stores remain open in Mexico City, though churches and large markets have closed.
But the rapid spread of the coronavirus has begun to increase the government’s response. Mexican health authorities reported on March 16 that the country had 82 cases of the coronavirus. Two weeks later, the number swelled to nearly 1,000, including 20 deaths.
Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell, who two weeks ago dismissed social distancing restrictions as “an extreme tactic” now urges citizens to stay at home.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has placed restrictions on border travel between the U.S. and Mexico, limiting tourism, but his government still allows people going to work or students going to school to cross the border. The Lopez Obrador administration also has no plan for the migrant camps near the U.S. border, where conditions are crowded and sanitation a challenge.
Lopez Obrador spent the first half of March dismissing the virus, encouraging Mexicans to frequent restaurants and posting videos of himself in crowds. He said Mexico’s spirituality would protect the country against the virus and made a public display of pulling out two religious amulets that he said would be his shield.
His populist government hesitated to impose strict social distancing and stay-at-home orders, in part due to the high level of poverty in the country. Lopez Obrador rose to power in large part by championing the causes of impoverished Mexicans.
Some Mexican states such as Guanajuato, in the heart of Central Mexico’s manufacturing region, started shutting down large events before the federal government took charge, cancelling its celebrated Holy Week celebrations, in which millions of citizens normally travel around the country. The state of Jalisco, home to Puerto Vallarta, was one of the first to act, announcing in mid-March that bars, casinos, some restaurants and party halls where more than 50 people can gather would be closed.
At least 136 Texans have died from COVID-19. Here’s what we’ve learned about who’s most at risk
The first 136 deaths reveal patterns in Texas that largely track with what states and countries hit hard by COVID-19 have reported, according to an analysis by The Dallas Morning News that relied on data from public health departments and news reports. But gaps in testing make it all but impossible to calculate an accurate fatality rate for Texas.
Roughly 75% of the dead in Texas whose ages are known were over 60 years old, indicating the elderly are at higher risk. More than a third were over age 80, including Eddy F. Roberts of Matagorda County. The 97-year-old mortician was the first -- and one of the oldest Texans -- to die from the disease caused by coronavirus.
Slightly more men than women have died in Texas of COVID-19, data show. And a majority of the deceased -- whose health histories were reported -- had existing medical problems, though their exact conditions are not known. People with heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk for getting very sick from the virus, according to the Texas Department of Public Health Services.
Young and healthy Texans, however, are not immune. At least a dozen people in their 40s and three in their 30s died from COVID-19 in the state.
Texas parks temporarily closing as of 5 p.m. today at Abbott’s direction, officials say
State parks will temporarily shut down as of 5 p.m. Tuesday based on a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said.
The decision was made “in order to maintain the safest environment for visitors, volunteers and staff,” to combat the spread of coronavirus, officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.
“Given the myriad of challenges and heightened risks of operating the parks at this time, we believe this is the best course of action right now in order to meet the health and safety expectations the state has set out for the citizens of Texas,” said Carter Smith, executive director of TPWD. “All state parks will remain temporarily closed until public health and safety conditions improve."
During the closure, Smith said, staff will continue to work at the parks "to ensure they can be immediately reopened to visitors at the appropriate time.”
Exxon cuts continue
Exxon Mobil on Tuesday slashed oil exploration and production spending by $10 billion in response to the oil crash.
The Irving, Texas-based oil and gas producer on Tuesday reduced its 2020 capital budget to $23 billion, down 30 percent from $33 billion. The oil major also will cut operating expenses by 15 percent.
Most of Exxon’s capital spending cuts will take place in the Permian Basin, slowing drilling and well completions until market conditions improve.
More than 50 oil and gas companies have said they would cut capital spending by more than $37 billion. Companies have also reduced dividends, slashed executive compensation and furloughed workers. Global capital spending in the industry is expected to drop by up to $100 billion this year, according to Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy.
