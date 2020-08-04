Misty Kothe vividly remembers her first interaction with Mindy Wendele. Twenty-two years later, she still enjoys telling the story.
Kothe was a senior representative on Tivy’s student council and was helping plan the school’s 1998 homecoming parade. The student council wanted to redirect the parade route through downtown. For that to happen, Kothe had to call to obtain permission from Wendele, who was the Main Street manager for the city at the time. Kothe had to summon the courage to dial the numbers.
“I remember being terrified of talking to her,” Kothe said.
That fear transformed into admiration. That phone conversation during the fall of 1998 birthed a professional relationship that has continued to benefit the Kerrville community. Wendele became a mentor to Kothe. A few years after their phone conversation, Kothe and Wendele worked together for the City of Kerrville. Now, Kothe is succeeding Wendele as the executive director for Families and Literacy, a non-profit organization that offers a variety of adult education classes including English as a Second Language, Civics & U.S. Government and Computer Skills. It is also the only provider in Kerrville of the preparatory courses for the General Education Development tests.
Wendele insists she isn’t retiring. She’s still going to be available to help Kothe continue the organization’s legacy. She loved her six years at Families and Literacy, witnessing countless success stories. Last year, a person approached Wendele during the organization’s annual fundraiser, Spellabration, and told her that Families and Literacy helped her obtain her GED. She’s seen plenty of immigrants thrive after taking the English as a Second Language class. Many of the immigrants were professionals in their native nations; they were accountants, Families and Literacy helped them obtain the credentials to practice their respective careers in the United States.
After watching Kothe grow during the last 22 years; She’s confident the latter will help Families and Literacy continue to touch people’s lives.
“I couldn’t have hand picked anyone better than Misty,” Wendele said. “If I had my choice, it would have been her. I had no say in the matter, but she is the right person for the job and the board picked her. I am so pleased I can leave Families and Literacy after 6 years and she can take it to the next level and then the next level.”
Kothe has always been passionate about education. Her mother, Kay Eichenau, was the assistant director of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, so Kothe was always around teachers during her childhood. For five years, she worked for the Spurs Foundation, creating educational programs for the team’s players.
“Manu (Ginobli) came to me at one point and said, ‘I want a math program,’” Kothe said. “So I developed an entire math program because he said he wanted it.”
Now, Kothe faces perhaps an even greater challenge: Trying to operate Families and Literacy during a pandemic. She’s not sure if they will be able to have classes in person this fall. And the organization does hold virtual classes, she and the board will have to figure out a way to connect students with the required technology.
Still, Kothe is thrilled about the opportunity to help people pursue their education. Plus she knows she can always give Wendele a call if she needs any assistance.
“I have known (Mindy) since she was a senior in high school and we have grown together,” Wendele said. “It’s just a neat relationship. She is my Kerrville daughter. It’s been fun to see Misty grow.”
