When I was in high school, I spent my Monday evenings volunteering with the Brown County Literacy Council, where I tutored in English as a Second Language program.
I had no particular desire to be a teacher, and I didn’t — and still don’t — speak Spanish, but I do have a father who has struggled his entire life with illiteracy.
I grew up helping my dad complete employment applications and reading to him study manuals for new job training. What he lacked in education, my dad made up in work ethic, so we didn’t suffer much.
And yet, there were many opportunities — even as a custodian — he was denied because his education never progressed beyond junior high school. More unfortunate I think than the missed opportunities was the dread my dad carried and a tendency to avoid interactions that might reveal his lack of education.
Ever proud of him, I hated that he might feel uneasy, limited or like he didn’t belong. I want those barriers for no one.
In Kerrville, we’re fortunate to have a resource to help our neighbors overcome similar challenges.
I serve on the board of Kerrville’s Families & Literacy Inc., which for more than 20 years has provided continuing education to area residents hoping to further their learning through GED and ESL classes, as well as civic classes for those obtaining U.S. citizenship.
While my dad never finished high school, my mom benefited from programs like those offered by Families & Literacy to obtain her GED and pursue vocational training to become a food service manager.
She had a long and successful career in food service in nursing homes. It paid more than she ever imagined she’d attain, and it cultivated in her leadership skills, confidence and a sense of self-determination. It also modeled for my brother and I the importance of education, and that with hard work, we were capable of more than we might have imagined for ourselves.
But my mom couldn’t have accomplished what she did without programs like those offered at Families & Literacy.
It is the only program of its kind in Kerrville. At the moment, it is struggling due to the impact COVID-19 has caused on its fundraising efforts, just as it has on many nonprofit organizations in our community.
Every spring, Families & Literacy traditionally hosts its Spellabration — a community Scrabble tournament, which is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event, but due to the coronavirus restrictions, that event was canceled.
And yet, demand on the organization has increased as it has quickly overhauled its operations to accommodate virtual learning, and it is preparing to assist with what may be a surge in need as people are looking to improve their job skills to find work.
What I admire most about Families & Literacy is the hope and practical tools it provides to those who are in need and willing to put in the effort toward their own and our entire community’s betterment.
It is no handout.
It gives people the ability to improve their circumstances by investing in themselves and changing the trajectory of entire family units, while also improving the quality of the Kerr County workforce and our community’s social and economic stability as a whole.
There’s no denying Families & Literacy Inc. makes a difference in our area. It’s one of the causes this newspaper and I, personally, support, and I hope you will consider sustaining it with a gift, as well.
If you have the ability to support this program, please consider doing so.
Your gift not only could make a difference to a mom or dad looking to make positive changes in their lives, but to a young girl or boy like I was, watching their every move.
Donations can be made by either dropping them by the Families & Literacy office at 530 Methodist Encampment, or by giving online at www.familiesandliteracy.org/donate.
Carlina Villalpando is editor and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times. She may be reached at carlina.villalpando@dailytimes.com.
