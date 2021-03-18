I'm not expecting any rainfall across the Hill Country through the upcoming weekend.
Models are showing a wetter weather pattern next week.
Two separate storm systems could generate much-needed rainfall across the region.
The best chance of rain will occur in two time periods.
The first opportunity arrives late Monday night into Tuesday.
A cold front could bring showers and thunderstorms across the region.
There might be a marginal severe risk with this activity.
The second opportunity arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with a low pressure system.
There is high model uncertainty regarding precipitation totals at the moment, but weather conditions look more unsettled to close out the month of March.
