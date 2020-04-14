Nathan Earl Benson
Nathan Earl Benson, 58, of Kerrville passed from this life on April 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a battle to cancer. He was born May 1, 1961 in Kerrville to parents, Clarence Benson and Ruby Harrison.
He graduated from Tivy High School where he was an athlete and excelled in track and field, especially the pole vault. At a young age, Nathan’s father Clarence introduced him to working on engines. He soon became the “neighborhood mechanic” and was pretty good at it. He always had a passion for driving trucks. It wasn’t just the feeling of driving a big rig, but he loved to travel. He has been all over this country. Nathan started driving for Ingram Ready Mix back in the 90’s. He worked for Martin Marietta for several years, and ended his career with Wheatcraft Materials. Nathan spent his downtime fixing on cars going to the junkyards, shopping at auto part stores, helping his dad recycle scrap metal, lending a hand to a friend, or just hanging out with his buddies over a few beers. He had an abundance of friends and acquaintances from all over. His charismatic spirit and sweet smile were electric. There’s no denying that he will be dearly missed.
Nathan is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Harrison, and brother, Augusta Benson.
Those left to cherish his memories are father Clarence Benson; sisters, Cynthia Benson Skeins and Gwendolyn Jackson; sons, Jermane and Christopher Rodriguez, and daughter Trina Rodriguez, as well as his dear friends Sylvia Rodriguez and Stephanie Barton and many cousin, nieces and nephews. He was “Papa” to 15 grandchildren; Kiarah, Dalis, Kelci, Jasmyn, Jaylyn, Jermane Jr., Devon, Azria, Keondre, Christopher Jr., Jayton, Amani, Leilah, Idris, and London.
A private family service with be held with an interment at Garden of Memories North Cemetery.
The family gives an immense amount of thanks to Peterson Hospice, Texas Oncology, and the physicians that treated Nathan throughout his fight. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for these wonderful super attentive and caring people.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830)895-5111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.