Severe weather risks Monday

Areas shaded in YELLOW are at risk for seeing severe thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and evening.  DARK GREEN shaded areas are in a Marginal risk for a few severe storms late Monday afternoon and evening.  Risks include large hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.  An isolated tornado is possible, especially for areas shaded in YELLOW.

 SPC

A weak cold front will approach the Hill Country Monday afternoon and evening.

A narrow line of showers and thunderstorms may develop along the cold front between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Models are NOT guaranteeing we will see storms this far to the south.

A better chance of storms will exist north of Interstate 10 towards Brady, Brownwood and areas north of Fredericksburg.

If a storm develops, it could produce hail and strong wind gusts.

Even if storms do not develop locally, we can expect mostly cloudy skies to continue with areas of light rain and drizzle possible.

Highs range between 65 and 70 degrees with winds out of the south at 15 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.

It will clear out after midnight with north winds and colder overnight lows in the lower to middle 40's.

