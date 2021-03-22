A weak cold front will approach the Hill Country Monday afternoon and evening.
A narrow line of showers and thunderstorms may develop along the cold front between 4 p.m. and midnight.
Models are NOT guaranteeing we will see storms this far to the south.
A better chance of storms will exist north of Interstate 10 towards Brady, Brownwood and areas north of Fredericksburg.
If a storm develops, it could produce hail and strong wind gusts.
Even if storms do not develop locally, we can expect mostly cloudy skies to continue with areas of light rain and drizzle possible.
Highs range between 65 and 70 degrees with winds out of the south at 15 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
It will clear out after midnight with north winds and colder overnight lows in the lower to middle 40's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.