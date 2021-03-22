Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.