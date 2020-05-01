Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen a good portion of the Texas economy this week, many Kerrville businesses opened their doors to on-site patrons Friday. Per the Governor’s guidelines, those local businesses will be able to operate at a 50 percent occupancy limit rather than the more conservative statewide target of 25 percent because of Kerr County’s low number of COVID-19 cases to date.
The decision to reopen the economy has been lauded by many who want a quick return to work, but opposed by an equal amount out of concern that the deadly coronavirus has not been adequately contained. Both sides have legitimate arguments, and it is our sincere hope that each side will respect the concerns of the other as we move forward in this uncertain time ahead.
It is also important to note that not all businesses opened during the first of Governor Abbott’s planned three-phased approach to reopening the economy. For example, any establishment that derives 51 percent or more of its sales from alcohol cannot open yet, and salons, gyms, massage parlors and video arcades are also still closed, though the Governor has said he will address some of those establishments in his next COVID-19 press conference. Public pools remain closed indefinitely, and no visitors are being permitted at nursing homes or assisted living centers in an extra effort to protect those populations most vulnerable to the virus.
The governor’s easing of business restrictions also impacts the city of Kerrville’s operations. The city’s tennis courts reopened Friday with social distancing guidelines in place, and single-rider carts are now allowed at Scott Schreiner Golf Course, which has been open with social distancing limitations for almost two weeks. The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will reopen Monday, though the facility is also under capacity restrictions. In addition, library programs are still suspended and computer stations closed, the latter because they are considered interactive and difficult to keep sanitary per the Governor’s report.
City council meetings will return to their previous format beginning in May, with citizens permitted inside council chambers in limited numbers per the Governor’s directive. Some of our boards and commissions will resume meeting in June or July under the same rules.
City buildings will be treated as businesses in terms of occupancy and sanitation requirements. This means we will be open to the public to a limited number of people at a time. We will also make accommodations for at-risk citizens by offering designated hours, and all of our public-facing employees will be required to wear masks.
With all of these changes, I ask for your help and patience. We are opening slowly. If we do this right, we’ll continue to open more and more over time. But if we don’t do what we are being asked to do by the Governor with his orders, then we may have a setback. Right now Kerr County is in good shape to bounce back before other counties in Texas because of our low number of COVID cases and how we’ve been able to manage the spread of this virus. Let’s all do our part to make sure that we can remain open at the 50 percent occupancy level and even more as time goes on. Please continue to social distance, and wear a mask when recommended. Let’s all be responsible and do the right thing for everybody. Working together, we can continue to successfully fight against COVID-19.
