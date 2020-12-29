Snowfall accumulations of two to six inches are possible for the Abilene, San Angelo, Sonora and Ozona area.
A significant winter storm is expected across this portion of the state late Wednesday night through Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow and sleet possible. Total snow accumulations of generally 2 to 6 inches, with local amounts near 9 inches in Crockett and Irion counties, will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Some freezing rain could also occur, which could result in light ice accumulations. * WHERE...Concho Valley, Northern Edwards Plateau, and the southwestern Big Country. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet and/or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.