Teresa R. Caldwell

KERRVILLE — Teresa Caldwell passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She was born December 21, 1932, in Rose, Oklahoma, to William M. and Lela (Givens) Richardson. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Hillcrest School of Nursing in 1954. In May, 1954, she married Overton J. Caldwell, who preceded her in death November 8, 2017.
After Jim retired, they moved to Kerrville and made Tierra Linda their home.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church and served on the Bereavement and Hospitality Committee as well as in the church nursery.
Teresa is survived by children, Mike, of Temple, Texas, Steve (Cindy), of Odessa, Texas, Linda (Larry) of Kerrville, Texas, and Marianne (Gerry) Lasseigne of Erath, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Carpenter of Boerne, Texas, and James Lasseigne of Erath, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Chris and Logan Carpenter and Madison Lasseigne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents; sisters, Dorothy Frazier and Betty Jones; brother, Billy Richardson; daughter, Karen Caldwell; and infant baby boy Caldwell.
A celebration of life will be held for Jim and Teresa on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Kerrville, with Sam Ligon officiating.
Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made in Jim or Teresa’s name to Tierra Linda Fire Department or veteran’s charity of choice.
