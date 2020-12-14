LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Keyshawn Feazell, one of three players with 16 points, pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds and McNeese State cruised to a 110-64 win over Arlington Baptist on Monday night.
Chris Orlina and A.J. Lawson also had 16 points for the Cowboys (3-2) and Collin Warren added 15. Feazell is a transfer from Mississippi State.
Davione Stafford scored 18 points for the Patriots, who play at the National Christian College Athletic Association level.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.