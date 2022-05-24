Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 9:47 pm
May 24, 2022
Voting runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Voting location depends on one's precinct. To find your precinct, visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
The police place for precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 is River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker South.
The polling place for 202, 211, 215 and 220 is Union Church, 101 Travis St.
The polling places for 303, 308, 312 and 314 is Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
The polling place for 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 is City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway, Ingram.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.