Voting runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. 

Voting location depends on one's precinct. To find your precinct, visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

The police place for precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 is River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker South. 

The polling place for 202, 211, 215 and 220 is Union Church, 101 Travis St.

The polling places for 303, 308, 312 and 314 is Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.

The polling place for 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 is City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway, Ingram.

