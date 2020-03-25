COVID-19 CASES
➤ No Kerr County cases have been reported as of Tuesday evening, although the county judge has said the county and the state health department are monitoring eight people who have self-quarantined.
➤ Nearby counties: 57 in Bexar County, four in Comal County, seven in Hays County, 79 in Travis County, one in Blanco County, and one in Medina County, according to the state health department. Two reportedly travel-related cases were confirmed in Boerne, according to the local paper there. There is one presumptive case in Fredericksburg, which also is reportedly travel-related.
NEWSPAPER OFFICE
➤ The Kerrville Daily Times lobby is closed at this time. We can accept payments online, payments can be slid through the door, and you can call us at 830-896-7000 for questions about advertising or customer service.
FOR COVID-19 TESTING
➤ If you do not have a primary care physician, or are without insurance, you can contact Peterson Health Urgent Care at 830-258-7669. Anyone with non-medical questions on COVID-19 can call Peterson’s newly created hotline at 830-896-4200. If you’re showing symptoms of COVID-19, contact your primary care physician immediately.
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS
➤ The CDC says these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses): fever, cough and/or shortness of breath
➤ If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to wake up, bluish lips or face
*This list is not all-inclusive. Consult your medical provider for other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
KEY CLOSURES
➤ BANKING: Numerous banks have closed lobbies or are working with appointment-only services inside the bank. Use of drive-thru windows, ATMS or mobile banking apps is encouraged.
➤ CITY SERVICES: All city lobbies are currently restricted. The city of Kerrville remains open for business but will provide services using alternative service delivery methods.
➤ UTILITIES: The city of Kerrville reminds everyone that water and electricity will not be turned off during the crisis. People can pay their bills through the city in the following ways:
Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/316/Utility-Billing.
By phone with a customer service representative at 830-258-1504 (available Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Automated phone service for payments at 833-262-5903.
Drive-thru services at 701 Main St. (available Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Drop box located at 701 Main St. for payments or applications for service.
Pay by mail.
SCHOOLS
➤ Schools in Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Harper, Center Point and Comfort are all closed.
➤ Kerrville Independent School District provides a meal program for people ages 18 and younger. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at any district campus from 7 to 9 a.m., and lunch can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No application or ID is required, but children must be in the vehicles that pull up to receive food. Children do not have to attend KISD.
COUNTY SERVICES
➤ The Tax Office, Clerk’s Office and the Veterans Service Office have all been closed to the public but are still operating. Residents may call, visit online, or make contact by email or by mail. The Hill Country Youth Event Center is closed, and events have been rescheduled. For information about how to do business with the county during this time, call 830-792-2225.
DRIVER’S LICENSES
➤ Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license offices are closed through the end of the month.
