After morning clouds and fog earlier in the day, skies become mostly sunny Thursday afternoon.
High temperatures remain above average with most areas topping out in the middle to upper 70's. It may hit 80 degrees for a few locations.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.
Fair skies continue Thursday evening.
Low clouds develop overnight after midnight.
Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 50's and could rise into the lower 60's when low clouds arrive late at night.
Low clouds start the day off Friday with skies becoming mostly sunny during the day.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 70's Friday afternoon with winds continuing out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Slightly drier air moves across the area Friday night and this should bring us less cloud cover and cooler overnight lows in the upper 40's to lower 50's by daybreak Saturday.
Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with highs in the upper 70's.
Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday with highs in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.
Significant cold fronts remain elusive at this point with drier than normal weather conditions in the forecast as well.
