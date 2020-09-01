A San Antonio man faces a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison following his arrest during a traffic stop in Kendall County.
About 12:16 a.m., Kendall County sheriff’s deputies observed a vehicle traveling 108 mph in a 75 mph zone, according to a Facebook post by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and found its operator didn’t have a driver's license or insurance and was wanted out of Bexar County, according to the post.
During an inventory of the car, deputies reportedly detected the odor of marijuana and found receipts from Colorado marijuana dispensaries that showed deception in the driver's statements.
“During a probable cause search of the vehicle, 3.86 ounces of marijuana and 391.3 grams of THC edibles, cartridges, and lotion were located,” states the post.
The driver was reportedly identified as Abel Flores, who was in the Kendall County jail on a pending bond as of the morning of Sept. 1. Officers have recommended he be charged with possession of 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes THC and other substances.
