A strong cold front brings chilly temperatures across the Hill Country for the first part of the weekend.
Temperatures moderate a few degrees Sunday afternoon. There is a low chance of showers early Saturday along and ahead of the cold front. Highest precipitation chances remain south and east of Kerrville.
Friday remains nice and springlike with gusty winds and highs in the lower to middle 70s. South winds will be gusty at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
The strong cold front should arrive after midnight Friday night, bringing an abrupt drop in temperatures Saturday along with strong north winds.
WINDY & MUCH COLDER SATURDAY
A windy cold front blasts across the area before daybreak Saturday. Temperatures should be much colder across the area throughout the day. A few light showers are possible Saturday morning. Lingering sprinkles are possible during the afternoon. Most areas are expected to pick up little or no measurable rainfall from this event.
High temperatures remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North winds will be quite strong during the day. Wind speeds average 25-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
The setup favors elevated fire dangers due to strong winds, low humidity and lack of significant moisture this week across the Hill Country. Saturday is a no-burn day across the Hill Country.
WINDS TAPER OFF, VERY COLD SATURDAY NIGHT
Skies clear out Saturday evening. Wind speeds taper off to less than 10 mph once the sun sets.
Low temperatures bottom out between 20 and 25 degrees across the area. A hard freeze is in the forecast for most of the Hill Country overnight.
WEST WINDS BRING WARMER TEMPS SUNDAY
Sunny skies and very low humidity is in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. High temperatures warm quickly thanks to west winds. Highs end up in the lower to middle 60s.
Winds become west-southwest at 5-15 mph during the day with elevated fire dangers possible.
ANOTHER COLD NIGHT SUNDAY
Sunday night will be cold again. Under fair skies, low temperatures drop to between 25 and 30 degrees. A hard freeze is expected with light southwest winds overnight.
ELEVATED FIRE DANGERS MONDAY
Low humidity, gusty south winds and warmer temperatures create elevated fire dangers across the area Monday afternoon.
Highs warm into the middle 60s. South winds increase to 10-20 mph during the day.
RAIN CHANCE RETURNS WEDNESDAY
Ingredients are coming together for a decent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Wednesday night. There are signs we could see a few severe thunderstorms with a strong cold front during this time. More to come as this system draws closer next week.
