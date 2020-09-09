The risk for occasional showers and thunderstorms continue across the Texas Hill Country tonight.
A cold front will combine with deep tropical moisture to produce occasional showers and thunderstorms.
Any thunderstorms that develop overnight could produce locally heavy downpours.
Recent rainfall has nearly saturated soil conditions across portions of the Hill Country late Wednesday.
Models suggest light to moderate rain will develop across the area during the overnight hours.
Runoff from heavy rain could lead to flooding conditions near creeks, rivers, streams and low water crossings.
Rural areas could experience flooded roadways if additional rainfall is observed.
Remember to never drive across roads that are covered in water. Turn Around, Don't Drown.
If roads are barricaded, make sure to observe the warning signs and seek an alternate route.
Rain chances may continue off and on through Thursday afternoon.
