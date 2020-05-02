Speaking at the press videoconference, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust said he hopes a graduation ceremony can be offered for seniors over the summer and said the district also is examining the possibility of offering some kind of celebratory event for seniors on May 29, when Tivy graduation would have taken place. March 29 will be the last day of online classes, he added.
Foust said campuses will be closed for the remainder of the school year, and he lamented “the number of milestone experiences” Tivy seniors have “missed out” on.
He said the school district will continue to offer meals during the summer but the scope of that service hasn’t been determined. The nature of summer school services also hasn’t been determined, he said, adding that they’ll probably be internet-based rather than in-person.
Foust urged the public to take precautionary measures against infection, which he said would enable students to get back to regular school activities as quickly as possible.
“Let’s be very safe and very cautious,” Foust said.
