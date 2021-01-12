Last Friday, Tivy Head Coach Joe Davis said that “transformation is coming” for his Antler squad and it came in the form of a well-deserved 62-54 victory over San Antonio Veterans Memorial Tuesday night.
This game was a big matchup for Tivy as Veterans Memorial was one game ahead of the Antlers in district play.
Tivy’s first three shots of the night were 3-point buckets from Jaden Frausto, Caleb Hebert-Dwyer and another by Frausto to give Tivy a quick 9-4 lead in the first quarter.
Veteran’s Memorial narrowed the gap to 11-9 after Caleb Fineske made his first jumper of the night for the Antlers.
Tivy then went on an 8-0 run fueled by two free throws from Hebert-Dwyer and back-to-back buckets by Jackson Johnston.
Quentin Vega then scored his first shot of the night with a tip-in to give the Antlers a 19-11 lead after one period of play.
The second quarter was led by back-to-back 3-point shots from Vega and Hebert-Dwyer to extend the Tivy lead to 28-20.
Johnston then scored the final three points of the quarter as Tivy went into the locker room with a 31-30 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Patriots went on top for only the second time in the game as J.J. Thompson scored the first 4 points of the quarter for Veterans Memorial.
Tivy responded by scoring the next 5 points as Fineske hit a jumper which was followed by Hebert-Dwyer getting fouled on a made basket and he connected on the 3-point opportunity to give Tivy a 36-34 lead.
Jalen Bonds scored for the Patriots on a foul and gave the Patriots a brief 37-36 lead.
It would prove to be their last lead of the game as Johnston faked a defender and scored on a short jumper.
Frausto then hit another 3-point basket and Max Kludt hit a free throw on the next possession to give Tivy a 42-40 lead.
The quarter ended with Frausto hitting another shot from behind the arc as Tivy led 45-43 after three.
In the final quarter, Tivy outscored Veterans Memorial 17-11.
Frausto’s final triple of the night gave Tivy a 48-43 lead and they never looked back as Fineske scored the next 6 points to extend the lead to 54-48 with 2:00 left in the game.
The Patriots had to foul the Antlers for the remainder of the game and free throws were made by Hebert-Dwyer, Frausto, Johnston and Vega to put the game away for the Antlers.
Tivy coach Joe Davis said that this victory was a team effort tonight.
“We stayed faithful to what we believe in,” Coach Davis said after the game. “These guys have willpower.”
Coach Davis added that it was nice to come out on the winning side of a hard-fought contest.
“We’ve been practicing well,” Davis added. “That was a great team win. I can’t applaud them enough.”
UP NEXT
Tivy plays their next home game against Lehman Friday, Jan. 15 at Antler Gym with tip-off slated for 6:30 p.m.
Coach Davis said, “We are going to continue focusing on us and take it one game at a time.”
