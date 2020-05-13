Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith confirmed that there is a 10th person who has contracted coronavirus — this time a Kerrville resident who traveled outside of Kerr County.
Smith made the report at the end of the Tuesday night's city council meeting. Smith said the positive person was tested on May 2 through the Texas Military Department's screening at the Kroc Center, where 107 people were screened for COVID-19.
There are still seven pending cases from that screening session. On May 8, 116 people were screened with no confirmed cases and no tests pending.
However, Smith told the council that the Texas Department of State Health Services is facing a backlog of processing tests, and it's unclear if the test results from the May 8 screenings have been completed.
The Texas Military Department is conducting another round of screenings on Thursday. The Texas Military Department will now shift to test nursing home patients.
Smith said the county is now distributing personal protective equipment to local doctors and dentists, who are now required masks.
Smith also explained contact tracing to the council. He described it as a "cumbersome" process of being contacted by the state to tell anyone about the exposure. If anyone has been in close contact with someone who has been exposed to self quarantine for 14 days.
There are now five active cases, four from community spread, in Kerr County.
