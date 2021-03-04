The Harper Athletic Department announced Newt Eahart has signed to play baseball at the next level.
Eahart signed with McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, which roughly halfway between Wichita and Salina, Kansas on the Interstate 35 corridor.
“I am very proud of Newt,” Harper baseball coach Scott Lake said. “He is a great example that if kids work hard and put their mind toward a goal, it can be achieved.”
Lake added that Eahart is a team player and will be missed next season.
“Newt is a great leader and teammate on and off the field,” Lake added. “Congratulations to Newt!”
