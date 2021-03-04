We can expect gusty winds across the Hill Country for the rest of the day Thursday.
The weather pattern will feel like it's supposed to feel like in March.
GUSTY WINDS, CLEARING SKIES THURSDAY AFTERNOON
We can expect low cloudiness to burn off during the day.
Highs warm into the middle 70's.
South winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph during the day.
LOW CLOUDS, SLIGHTLY WARMER OVERNIGHT
Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible again overnight.
Low temperatures remain in the upper 40's to lower 50's most areas.
Winds veer to the southwest and eventually to the west by daybreak Friday.
PACIFIC COLD FRONT FRIDAY, GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS
A gusty cold front tracks across the area Friday.
I will mention a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms along the cold front, but meaningful rainfall is not expected at this time.
Highs warm to between 75 and 80 degrees.
Winds become northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
Fire dangers may increase during the afternoon hours.
It will be a "NO BURN" day even though the humidity will be high in the morning hours.
Humidity values should drop considerably behind the cold front.
COLDER FRIDAY NIGHT
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with lows between 40 and 45 degrees.
COOLER THAN AVERAGE SATURDAY
Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 60's are in the forecast Saturday.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph Saturday with no rainfall in the forecast.
