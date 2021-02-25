Newt Eahart made the transition from basketball to baseball with ease Thursday afternoon.
The Harper Longhorns took the field against a very short-handed Our Lady of the Hills Hawks.
The Longhorns scored 11 runs in the first inning and nine additional runs in the second inning to defeat the Hawks 20-3 in three innings.
It’s important to note that OLH was missing half of their team’s starters who were playing in a playoff basketball game in Houston.
Nonetheless, the Longhorn performance was impressive.
Gray Porter had two RBI’s and scored two runs in four at-bats for the Longhorns.
Ethan Crawford also recorded two RBI’s and scored two runs in only two attempts in the batter’s box.
On the pitcher’s mound, Eahart threw five strikeouts and allowed no runs to score in his two innings of pitching.
Our Lady of the Hills scored the final three runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Evan Houdeshell recorded the only hit for the Hawks.
Marcos Garza was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
This scored Deacon Cruz for OLH.
Clayton Gillen was also hit by a pitch scoring Houdeshell.
Jadon Way scored the other run for the Hawks to end the game after three innings.
Eahart was credited with the win for the Longhorns and Luke Martinez recorded the loss for the Hawks.
