High pressure keeps the Hill Country dry Wednesday and Thursday.
A few showers are possible across Northwest Texas Friday.
SUNNY AND COOL WEDNESDAY
Look for sunshine to continue Wednesday with highs warming into the lower and middle 60's.
Humidity levels remain very low creating elevated fire dangers across the region Wednesday afternoon.
Gusty north winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
RAPID COOLING AFTER SUNSET
Skies remain clear for the most part and winds taper off after sunset.
This creates excellent radiational cooling conditions.
Lows end up in the middle to upper 20's with north winds averaging 5 to 10 mph overnight.
MORE CLOUDS THURSDAY
Clouds become more widespread Thursday.
This keeps high temperatures in the upper 50's to near 60 degrees.
Northeast winds early in the day become southeast by the afternoon hours.
Humidity values remain very low.
NOT AS COLD THURSDAY NIGHT
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Thursday night.
Temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30's.
South-southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY
Clouds increase again Friday with highs in the lower to middle 60's.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph Friday afternoon.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE?
Nothing measurable is showing up for the Texas Hill Country until late next week.
A slim chance of rain exists just Northwest of our area Friday.
