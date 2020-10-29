The Tivy High School Cross Country Team competed in the UIL District 26-5A Cross Country Meet on Oct. 28.
The event was held at Starcke Park in Seguin.
Tivy Cross Country Coach Kevin Pope said that the team ran really well and the event was super competitive.
Below are the results from the UIL District 26-5A Cross County Meet in Seguin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.