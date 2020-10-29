The Tivy High School Cross Country Team competed in the UIL District 26-5A Cross Country Meet on Oct. 28.

The event was held at Starcke Park in Seguin.

Tivy Cross Country Coach Kevin Pope said that the team ran really well and the event was super competitive.   

Below are the results from the UIL District 26-5A Cross County Meet in Seguin. 

Tivy Varsity Cross Country Results - Oct. 28 - 26-5A UIL District Meet

SCORE NAME PLACE AVG-MILE
WOMEN
19:27.00 Hannah Aspinall 18 6:15.62
19:35.00 Kendyl Turner 21 6:18.20
19:37.00 Carolyn Bond 22 6:18.84
20:19.00 Alyssa Pena 28 6:32.36
20:38.00 Ximena Tinajero 29 6:38.47
20:46.00 Avery Freeman 30 6:41.05
20:58.00 Mackenzie Caraway 34 6:44.91
MEN
16:37.00 Ethan Wrase 18 5:20.90
16:45.00 Luke Wrase 23 5:23.48
17:28.00 Cesar Fierro 36 5:37.32
17:31.00 Aaron Barefoot 38 5:38.28
18:21.00 Enrique Segura 47 5:54.38
18:23.00 Josh Clayton 48 5:55.02
18:26.00 Axel Cisneros 49 5:55.99

